IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 575.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,620 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE FSKR opened at $21.56 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is 103.77%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

