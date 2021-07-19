IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

PFE stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.