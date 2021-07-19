IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Visa by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,015,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $214,970,000 after buying an additional 477,181 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,868,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,843,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,800,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $244.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

