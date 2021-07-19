IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 38,368 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,368 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

SPAB stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.91. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $31.26.

