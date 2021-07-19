IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,327 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.92. The company has a market capitalization of $393.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,611,592 shares of company stock worth $3,981,139,581. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

