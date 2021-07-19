II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. Sells 8,500 Shares

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $596,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $68.44. 1,138,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,131. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.50.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in II-VI by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

