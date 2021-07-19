Illuvium (ILV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.11 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $59.86 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $91.89 or 0.00298386 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00099200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00146192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,829.97 or 1.00114713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,440 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.