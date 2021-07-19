Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $$6.18 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $7.26.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

