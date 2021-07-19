ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Acquired by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 257.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,577,922 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 4.57% of ImmunoGen worth $73,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after buying an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 201.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after buying an additional 3,738,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after buying an additional 470,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.65. 53,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,302. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.38. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.31.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

