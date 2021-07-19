Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Down 50.4% in June

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Imperium Group Global stock traded down 0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 1.61. 104,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,115. Imperium Group Global has a 52 week low of 0.95 and a 52 week high of 3.25.

About Imperium Group Global

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

