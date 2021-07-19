Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Trading Up 1.5%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.52 and last traded at $79.50. Approximately 7,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,248,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $334,515.00. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 525.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

