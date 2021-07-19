Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Trading Up 1.5%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.52 and last traded at $79.50. Approximately 7,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,248,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.33.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80.
In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $334,515.00. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 525.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Incyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:INCY)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
