Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Infosys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

NYSE INFY opened at $20.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1,210.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.