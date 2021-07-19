Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Update

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.31. 560,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,190. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEA. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.