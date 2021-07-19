Infusive Asset Management Inc. Buys 32,474 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2,519.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for 1.1% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $161.17 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

