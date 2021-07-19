Infusive Asset Management Inc. Has $21.84 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 5.1% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Shares of V stock opened at $248.12 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.