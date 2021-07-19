Injective Protocol Trading Down 22.2% Over Last Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.98 or 0.00019124 BTC on major exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $176.03 million and $14.89 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Injective Protocol Profile

INJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,428,459 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

