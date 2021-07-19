Ink Hits Market Cap of $371,189.08 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $371,189.08 and $40.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00099763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00146354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,869.04 or 1.00130862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

