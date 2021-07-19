Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 305,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $203,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,424.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Innospec stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.35. 601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,661. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.18. Innospec has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

