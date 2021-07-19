Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stake Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.44% of Innospec worth $36,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IOSP. TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 2,471 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $249,719.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,221.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,613.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $88.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.08 and a beta of 1.32. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

