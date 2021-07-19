InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INNV. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $17.66 on Monday. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InnovAge will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $3,534,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $12,895,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $5,137,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $11,082,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $2,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.