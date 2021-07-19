Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $182,643.00

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $182,643.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013293 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.35 or 0.00779629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,909,396 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the exchanges listed above.

