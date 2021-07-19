Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of INZY stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,446. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

