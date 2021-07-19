Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 3,555 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $233.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

