Inscription Capital LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.75 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

