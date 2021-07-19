Insider Buying: German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Purchases 545 Shares of Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Tyson J. Wagler purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.68 per share, for a total transaction of $19,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

German American Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,037. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $955.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. Research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.