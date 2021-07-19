Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AMD stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,568,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.05.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
