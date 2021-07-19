Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AMD stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,568,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

