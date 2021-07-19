Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CFO Sells 159,051 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08.

ALGN stock traded down $20.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $595.56. 674,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,821. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 107.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $279.83 and a one year high of $653.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $598.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Align Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $7,210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.20.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

