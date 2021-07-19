Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells 26,003 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $1,716,718.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,933 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $1,255,579.67.

On Tuesday, June 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,709 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,280,493.73.

On Wednesday, May 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $1,168,767.60.

On Monday, May 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 17,930 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,167,063.70.

On Wednesday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.52. 6,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,197. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.61. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

