Insider Selling: Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) SVP Sells 3,092 Shares of Stock

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Altitude International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68.

Shares of ALTD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 297,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,521. Altitude International Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25.

Altitude International Company Profile

Altitude International Holdings, Inc provides custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols in the United States. The company's products include extreme environmental chambers that provide the exact range of extreme temperatures, humidity, and oxygen levels; and altitude training controls.

