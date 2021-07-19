Insider Selling: Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) SVP Sells 3,092 Shares of Stock

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Altitude International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68.
Shares of ALTD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 297,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,521. Altitude International Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25.
Altitude International Company Profile
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Altitude International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.