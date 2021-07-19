Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CMO Sells $6,980,820.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total value of $6,980,820.00.

AZO traded down $20.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,584.57. 178,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,952. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,612.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,470.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 9.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

