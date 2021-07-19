Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,831,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,642. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $197.71.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,525,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

