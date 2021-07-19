Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells 3,321 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.23. 6,249,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,218,411. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 412.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 94,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 633.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 287,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 248,163 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

