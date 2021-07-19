Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells 3,321 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40.
NYSE:BSX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.23. 6,249,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,218,411. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 412.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 94,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 633.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 287,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 248,163 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
