Insider Selling: C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells 755 Shares of Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $28,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Malcolm Salter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45.

On Friday, May 21st, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $28,025.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,598,000 after acquiring an additional 567,767 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,135,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

