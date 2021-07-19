Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CRO Sells 8,120 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $7.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $305.78. 56,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,289. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.57. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $137.69 and a twelve month high of $329.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.73 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.