Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CRO Sells 8,120 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60.
Shares of CVNA stock traded down $7.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $305.78. 56,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,289. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.57. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $137.69 and a twelve month high of $329.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.73 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
