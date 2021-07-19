Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $3,121,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ryan S. Keeton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $2.23 on Monday, hitting $311.04. 1,448,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,940. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $142.35 and a 12-month high of $329.10.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.