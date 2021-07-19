Insider Selling: Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) CFO Sells 16,850 Shares of Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.62. 916,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.51. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.13 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.