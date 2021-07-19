Insider Selling: eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $52,150.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.26. 5,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.17 million, a PE ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eGain by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 94,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of eGain by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
