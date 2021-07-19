Insider Selling: eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $52,150.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.26. 5,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.17 million, a PE ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.29.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eGain by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 94,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of eGain by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

