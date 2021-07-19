Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO Sells 16,666 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $521.88. 134,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $547.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $501.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

