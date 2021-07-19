Insider Selling: Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CEO D Deverl Maserang II sold 4,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $88,760.00.

On Monday, May 10th, D Deverl Maserang II bought 11,100 shares of Farmer Bros. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,345.00.

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 88,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth $2,409,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 602.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 67,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

