Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $47,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $577,925.07.

On Friday, June 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $878,303.75.

On Friday, May 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $138,831.78.

On Sunday, May 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $186,549.48.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $50.44. 694,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,869. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,522,000 after purchasing an additional 263,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,702,000 after purchasing an additional 443,404 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

