Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $17,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.74 million, a P/E ratio of -38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Limoneira by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 22.6% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

