Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Major Shareholder Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $153,945,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $33.06. 181,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,984. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.80. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -236.14.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $5,117,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

