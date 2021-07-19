Insider Selling: Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $914,375.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $810,950.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $324,375.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $779,275.00.

NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.17. 451,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 528,260 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

