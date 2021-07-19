Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 10,203 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,203 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $2,528,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $3.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,749. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 24.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $100,260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 42.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

