Insider Selling: New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Chairman Sells 91,661 Shares of Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36.
Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.34. 502,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,832. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on NFE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.