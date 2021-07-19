Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $5.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.35. 1,276,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,667. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Okta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,937,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Okta by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in Okta by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Okta by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

