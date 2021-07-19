Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $11,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Paul Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $10,842,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $9,211,000.00.

PTON traded up $7.89 on Monday, hitting $118.43. 9,166,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,425,970. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.45.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

