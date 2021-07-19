Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00.

PHAT stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $32.91. 53,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,756. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

