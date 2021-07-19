Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,297.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richelle E. Burr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00.

PLAB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.71. 42,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,104. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $787.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Photronics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Photronics by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Photronics by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

