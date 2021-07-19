Insider Selling: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CAO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $145,500.00.
Repay stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 543,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,111. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 107.2% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 255,650 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Repay by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Repay by 36.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 9.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
