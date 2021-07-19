Insider Selling: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CAO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $145,500.00.

Repay stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 543,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,111. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. began coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 107.2% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 255,650 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Repay by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Repay by 36.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 9.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

